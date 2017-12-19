Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova: 5 Signs That Twins Were on the Way

3. Wedding No Show: Enrique's younger half-sister, Ana Boyer Preysler married on Dec. 7 on the island of Mustique. The private island is only a few hours from Miami, but Enrique and Anna were noticeably not in attendance. The singer's tour was over on Nov. 22, and his schedule seemed cleared, so why didn't they attend? Well, now we know why. At the time, several reasons circled around, but we knew something else had to be up. Enrique and his sister were very close, and there were no indications of a strain in their relationship. Knowing what we know now, it's evident that Anna couldn't travel and Enrique didn't want to risk missing the birth of their twins.

4. Timing Is Everything: At first glance, you can notice that there was a huge gap of time from his North American tour to his international tour, now we know why. In the past, Enrique has expressed wanting to have time for his children. "Hopefully the day that I have kids I can lay back a bit and not travel as much and not be touring as constantly. I don't want to be on the road for six or eight months and then come back and not recognize my own child," the star said to Access Hollywood in 2014.

Maybe it was perfect timing or perfect planning but his tour ended almost a month before they welcomed their twins and the singer won't be back on tour until March, which is when he'll kick off the international leg. It won't be too hectic for the new father because he'll only have nine shows from March through June. The singer's last show will be on June 1 in Anna's hometown of Moscow, Russia.