La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Will Spend Christmas Together: "Our Holidays Will Be With Our Son"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 11:23 AM

La La Anthony is sharing her holiday plans.

The Power actress was a guest on E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday and dished to Catt Sadler and Justin Sylvester about how she and Carmelo Anthony co-parent their son, Kiyan, during the holidays. Earlier this year it was reported that La La and Carmelo had separated after seven years of marriage, but will they all be together on Christmas?

"Well, Carmelo and I have a son together, so our holidays will be with our son, which is the most important part of both of our lives," La La shared on Daily Pop. "And we wanna keep it normal and regular for him and my son should have both of his parents on the holidays. So yes, we'll be together."

La La Anthony on Relationship with Carmelo Anthony: Only I Know What's Going on

When asked how she frames co-parenting and what is important to her, La La said "the child."

She shared, "You frame it around the child. The child is what's important, my son being happy is what's important. So we have to put all of our stuff to the side and focus on Kiyan and that's what we do."

La La continued, "We get along great, we're gonna have a great Christmas and I'm actually looking forward to it."

See what else La La had to say about co-parenting in the Daily Pop clip above!

