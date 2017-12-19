Kim Kardashian Details Her Family's Christmas Plans for 2017

No matter how famous they get, the Kardashians will always stick to their family traditions, especially when it comes to Christmas.

Kim Kardashian took to her app today to dish the details about some of those things her family has always done during the holidays throughout the years—and it starts with a little competition even before the season begins.

Kim says her family heads to Aldik home to pick out decorations in earlier on in the year.

"I swear, every year someone tries to steal my decorations ideas! I've started keep my plans to myself so everyone is surprised," she explained. "I can get competitive, LOL – we all can! And, a lot of us love to use Jeff Leathem to help us bring the most incredible holiday décor to life."