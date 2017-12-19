Margot Robbie Finds a Severed Human Foot on the Beach

Bryan Cranston, Armie Hammer, Diane Kruger, Robert Pattinson, Margot Robbie and Octavia Spencer recently sat down for The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural movie star summit, where the actors discussed everything from dealing with moody co-stars to researching their roles—but it was Robbie's surprising/startling story about a severed foot that left a lasting impression.

"I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives. I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people, and everyone seems super normal," the Australian actress told her peers. "And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them, and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere. Everywhere. Someone had been engaged to the princess of Zanzibar. Someone else had been in a plane crash where only 10 people survived. It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story."