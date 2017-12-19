Demi Lovato's Little Sister and Former Desperate Housewives Star Madison De La Garza Is All Grown Up

Snapchat
Snapchat
Madison De La Garza isn't the little girl we remember from Desperate Housewives anymore...
Demi Lovato's little sister played Eva Longoria's daughter, Juanita Solis, on the popular show, but now she's about to be 16 years old and looking more grown up than ever before.
Madison threw her Sweet 16 last night (though her real birthday isn't until Dec. 28), celebrating alongside Demi and a bunch of her friends.
Of course, her proud big sis made sure to capture the evening on Snapchat and Instagram stories, sharing a ton of pics and videos.
In one photo, the sister duo smized for a selfie. Madison looked gorgeous in a white romper with a removable skirt and a tiara, while Demi opted for a navy striped blazer with a black lacy bra underneath.
They also took some time to play with a few filters. Being that Christmas is right around the corner, the put on their best kissy face while adorned in fake reindeer antlers.
Demi also captured several videos while dancing with her sister and the rest of the family.
From singing along to Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body," Fergie's "Fergalicious," and Jaons Derulo's "Swalla," the group appeared to have an incredible time. But perhaps nothing was cuter than watching the sisters sing along to Demi's very own collaboration with Luis Fonsi, "Not On You."
Madison also shared a photo from the night with a group of boys, sitting on a white bench beneath some trees with Christmas lights.
"Love these boys," she captioned the photo.
Looks like it was a night to remember!