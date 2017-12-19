Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Reveal What They Have Planned for Their First Married Christmas

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are taking advantage of their newlywed status.

The Orange Is the New Black alum and writer tied the knot in March and now they're finishing out the year together. As the actress put it, there's only room for two this year.

As the married pair dished to E!'s Sibley Scoles at the NAACP Awards, Wiley and Morelli will be spending Christmas at home by themselves.

"[It's a] newlywed Christmas, so only room for two in our house," the actress dished. "Just the two of us."

"We're not flying anywhere," Morelli added. "We're staying home."