Watch Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna's Tricks in First Ocean's 8 Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 6:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rainn Wilson, The Office

The Office Revival: Where Is the Cast Now and Who Might Return?

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mom Pens Emotional Tribute to the Daughter She Lost to Miscarriage

Kourtney's Table Setting

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer from Ocean's 8 and we are loving this gal gang of seriously fierce females.

The dazzling trailer shows glimpses of the film's stars AwkwafinaCate BlanchettHelena Bonham CarterSandra BullockAnne HathawayMindy KalingSarah Paulson and Rihanna as they attempt "to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala." In order to do so, Danny Ocean's sister Debbie Ocean (Bullock) needs an all-star and all-fabulous crew consisting of Constance (Awkwafina), Lou (Blanchett), Rose (Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), Amita (Kaling), Tammy (Paulson) and Nine Ball (Rihanna).

Last week fans got a glimpse at the movie's eye-catching first poster and that got people clamoring for more.

Photos

Meet the Female Stars of Ocean's 8

Ocean's Eight, Poster

Warner Bros. Pictures

The film's 15-second teaser, which debuted on Monday, showed Anne Hathaway slapping someone, Rihanna fiddling with tongs, Kaling inspecting some serious bling and Blanchett basically just looking amazing.

But those aren't the only famous faces appear that appear in the highly anticipated follow-up to the Ocean's trilogy.

Hailey BaldwinDerek BlasbergKatie Holmes, Dakota FanningKendall JennerKim KardashianZayn MalikOlivia MunnZac PosenLauren Santo Domingo, Zac PosenAlexander Wang andAnna Wintourall filmed scenes at the Met Gala. Matt Damon is reprising his role as Linus Caldwell from the Ocean's Eleven films, joining newcomers Richard Armitage, and James Corden.

Director Gary Ross co-wrote the Ocean's Eight script with Olivia Milch.

Sadly we've still got months to wait for the female-driven flick. The action-packed, star-studded film doesn't hit theaters until June 8, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Bullock , Cate Blanchett , Top Stories , Rihanna , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.