Michael Douglas Is a Grandfather! Son Cameron Douglas Welcomes First Child

Michael Douglas has a brand new role: grandpa!

The Oscar winner's firstborn, 39-year-old Cameron Douglas, officially became a father on Monday after his girlfriend Viviane Thibes gave birth to their first chid. While they have not yet shared the name of their newborn, Cameron did confirm they are parents to a baby girl.

"Today my appreciation for Mother's all over the world has reached new heights...today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior," he announced on social media along with along with a photo of his beloved partner in a yoga pose. "I'm so proud of you."

Ahead of the birth, Thibes also took to social media to explain the significant role yoga has played in her pregnancy. "As I come to the end of my pregnancy filled with gratitude for the love and support of my friends and family, I reflect on the importance of regular yoga practice," she wrote online last week. "Through my practice I was able to find balance and serenity during challenging times. Like a tree, we want to have strong roots in order to stay grounded. So whatever is your source of strength , nourish it because you will need it when things get out of your control."