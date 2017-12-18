The Voice Season 13: Who Should Win?

We've reached another season finale of The Voice, and with that comes a new winner!

Tonight, the final four sang their hearts out in multiple performances of original songs, covers, and duets with their coaches. There were some seriously incredible voices up on that stage, and if you ask us, any of the ladies could and should win tomorrow night.

As we head into that grand finale, there's one last member of Team Miley with Brooke Simpson, one last member of Team Adam with Addison Agen, and two remaining members of Team Blake with Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow. While NBC is counting those votes, let's talk about who should win, and then cast our own votes in the poll below!