Titanic Slammed Into Theaters (and That Pesky Iceberg) 20 Years Ago Today

We laughed, we cried, we wondered why Rose said she'd never let Jack go and then moments later definitely let him go...
If you can believe it: Titanic and all its sappy star-crossed glory crashed into theaters 20 years ago today, Dec. 19, 1997.
The epic film follows 17-year-old aristocrat Rose Dewitt who falls in love with poor artist Jack Dawson aboard the glacier-bound R.M.S. Titanic. Needless to say, things don't go well for our sea-soaked lovers.
The movie went on to break box-office records, make Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio superstars and eventually nab 11 Academy Awards in 1998. The James Cameron-captained flick has grossed over $2,187,463,944 to date.
While our 3 hour and 14 minute ride on the ill-fated luxury liner was only fleeting, our hearts have gone on with love for it for two decades.
We hope that your hearts will for another 20...
