Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Couple

This Christmas and last Christmas is looking very different for "hot convict" Jeremy Meeks, who filed for divorce from his wife of eight years in October...

After the married man got caught kissing socialite Chloe Green in July, the felon-turned-viral-sensation-turned-model is all about spending his first Christmas with the Topshop heiress.

The Instagram-loving couple, who has not tried to hide their headline-making relationship, has been all about flaunting their "first Christmas" together.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old daughter of British businessman Philip Green wrote, "Counting down the days till Christmas!! #8daystogo #ourfirstchristmas."

Ever since they were spotted canoodling on a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey, the twosome have managed to keep their names in the press with all the drama surrounding them. Chloe and Jeremy were involved in quite the cheating scandal since the convicted criminal was married with children at the time of the steamy yacht sesh. His ex-wife has also done a series of emotional interviews about her now-famous husband's infidelity.