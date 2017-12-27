Look Back at the Amazing Before and After Weight Loss Pics From Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Season 1!

Talk about some amazing transformations!

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian season one saw many hopeful participants change their lives, better their minds and even lose an impressive amount of weight in the process.

There was Gabriela, who lost over 30 pounds during her journey. And Renella lost an unbelievable 40 pounds.

But no one changed their body more than Jamie, who dropped an astounding 60 pounds during her time training!

Scroll down to check out all of last season's amazing before and after pics ahead of the season two premiere!

Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Ashley

Weight Lost: 18 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Anjelica

Weight Lost: 20 Pounds

Revenge Body 107, Gabriela, Before & After

E!

Gabriela

Weight Lost: 30. 5 Pounds

Revenge Body 106, Ranella

E!

Ranella

Weight Lost: 40 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Jamie

Weight Lost: 60 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Tiffany

Weight Lost: 26 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Lauren

Weight Lost: 50 pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Jessy

Weight Lost: 30 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Dexter

Weight Lost: 47 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Sam

Weight Lost: 30.5 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Will

Weight Lost: 30 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Steph

Weight Lost: 27 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Jill

Weight Lost: 30 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Nicole

Weight Lost: 50 Pounds

