Mandy Moore Opens Up About Fiancé Taylor Goldmsith and Starting a Family of Her Own

Mandy Moore isn't wasting her second chance.
Nearly two years after the This Is Us star split from Ryan Adams after six years of marriage, she finds herself set to walk down the aisle with singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith. E! News confirmed the pair were engaged in September, a cause for celebration not even Moore could predict.
We have an exclusive look at Mandy's Shape magazine cover, where she reflects on her many personal and professional triumphs as well as the couple's next chapter together. "If you were to tell me two years ago that I'd be talking about my life in this way with you, I would have said that you were crazy," the actress said. "My life has changed exponentially in that short time."
She explained, "I moved out of a home that I had lived in for 14 years. I started a new relationship. I'm on a show that changed everything for me."
Bruce/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET
Now the 33-year-old is looking forward to planting her own roots with the Dawes frontman by her side: "My man and I found a house and are doing renovations. When we move, I'll feel like I finally have a place to hang my hat. We can set up the record player! I'll know where my brown sweater is!"
As for kids of her own? Moore told Shape, "And we can start a family, hopefully sooner rather than later, and establish our own traditions."
Mandy also opened up about feeling confident in her own skin—so confident, in fact, that she isn't afraid to wear heels standing next to her slightly shorter fiancé. In her own words, "Although I've become a lot more comfortable with myself—I'm 5'10'' and a size 6—everyone has their self-doubts and insecurities. But as I get older, I'm learning what it takes to love myself fully though exercise, healthy eating, and monitoring my inner voice in an effort to keep it positive."
She added, "By self-prioritizing, I feel healthier, more centered, and therefore more confidence. I've come to love my height. Taylor is a bit shorter than I am, but I'll put on those four-inch heels and be 6'2''!"
And aside from finding a man she's totally head over heels for, Moore called starring on This Is Us her "greatest accomplishment." The celeb shared, "I hope it's a good, long ride. I feel so humbled by the magnitude of the work that I, along with all these talented actors, am lucky enough to do. It's the once-in-a-lifetime situation that every actor hopes to find."
Pick up Mandy's issue of Shape when it hits newsstands January 2.