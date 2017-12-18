Kelly Ripa and Her Teenage Daughter Lola Consuelos Make a Rare Red Carpet Joint Appearance

While Lola and her two brothers typically live a private life outside of their famous mom and dad, Mark Conseulos' spotlight, the teenager does make an appearance every so often on Kelly's daytime show. When she's not there in person, Ripa typically shares comical stories about her teen with viewers.

Most recently, Lola popped up for a cooking segment with her mom and Ryan Seacrest ahead of Thanksgiving, when she took a moment to clarify something. "You tell stories about me that are just not true," she humorously told her mother during the episode.

Needless to say, they're an entertaining pair. Here are a few of the famous faces the women crossed paths with at the special event on Sunday night: