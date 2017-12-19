2017's Biggest Celebrity Feuds: Reliving All the Drama and All the Shade

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 4:00 PM

Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Grammy Awards, Candids

Celebrity feuds were alive and well in 2017. 

Some reignited, others sparked anew and a few have even been put to rest once and for all. Co-stars proved things aren't always peachy once the cameras stop rolling, family members put their private affairs on blast for all to see and recording artists let their diss tracks do all the talking.

Suffice to say Hollywood rarely ever plays nice, and this year was no exception. 

From Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift, to Sarah Jessica Parkervs. Kim Cattrall and Tyrese Gibson vs. Dwayne Johnson, scroll down to relive 2017's headline-making feuds courtesy of your favorite shady stars. 

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift

"Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it."

Those were Katy's words when she finally addressed their years-long feud over a backup dancers debacle on a May segment of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Katy apparently had a change of heart, saying in subsequent interviews that she "always loved" Taylor and had forgiven her. Swift subtly responded by releasing her entire back catalogue of music on the same day Perry dropped her new album, and fans went into overdrive deciphering any reference to her foe in "Look What You Made Me Do."

By the end of 2017, they're seemingly never-ending back and forth has hit a standstill and we're all probably better off for it. 

The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson

Dwayne Johnson vs. Tyrese Gibson

This feud is a lesson in never airing your dirty laundry on social media. It all started in 2016 when The Rock vented about unnamed male co-stars acting like a "chicken s--t" "candy asses" on set of Fast 8. Tyrese became angry over reports that Johnson was set to star in his own Fast & Furious spinoff, and even threatened to quit the wildly popular movie franchise. 

Despite Johnson calling Gibson's sixth studio album "the biggest piece of dog s--t that I have ever heard," the singer-songwriter made amends with the Moana star in November and promised to never mention him on social media ever again. 

NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak

NeNe Leaks vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Ah, the Great Cockroach Controversy of 2017. It was one Real Housewives Star of Atlanta star pitted against the other when Kim's daughter Brielle Biermann exposed an apparent insect infestation during a party at Leakes' home. NeNe called the mother-daughter duo "racist trash" in response, which spurred Kim to hire legal counsel and increase security for her family.

Kenya Moore also found herself in the middle of this squabble (she's Team NeNe, of course), describing Kim as "dark" and "really pathetic" person.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall

Strap on your Manolos and keep a Cosmpolitan handy because this feud is a doozy for Sex and the City diehards.

Their not-so secret vendetta came to a head in 2017 when it was suggested that Cattrall was the reason a third film installment was squashed entirely. She denied making astronomical demands, and the actress had this to say about SJP during an appearance on Piers Morgan's ITV show: "And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Caitlyn Jenner vs. The Kardashians

The Olympian's tell-all memoir created a major rift in her relationship with the Kardashian family, with Kim Kardashian calling Jenner "shady" and "not a good person" over her retelling of her marriage to Kris Jenner and the O.J. Simpson trial. 

In November, Caitlyn said her communication with the reality TV stars has ceased completely and it was "devastating" to see how they "bashed me pretty badly" following the book's release. From Kim's perspective, which she shared with Ellen DeGeneres, "I don't expect her to be honest about my mom now, but it's just so hurtful. Like, I just wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense."

Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj

The feud between the hip-hop heavyweights spans a decade, but it was reignited in 2017 when Nicki made a handful of jabs against Remy about her status as the Queen of Rap. Remy responded with a diss track titled "Shether," accusing the female MC of infidelity and altering her appearance with plastic surgery. Minaj hit back with not one, but three consecutive diss tracks of her own, including "No Frauds" with Drake and Lil Wayne.

Kanye West, Jay-Z

Kanye West vs. Jay-Z

There's much to dissect when it comes to the rappers' fractured friendship, but after the dest settled following West's inflammatory onstage tirade and Jay's candid 4:44 album, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian's hubbies might be ready to finally put the past behind them. 

As Jay explained to T Magazine, "It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other's art, too. So, it's like, we both—everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I'm saying? And then there's like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it's gonna—we gonna always be good."

Drake Bell, Josh Peck, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Drake Bell vs. Josh Peck

All's well that end's well with this celeb quarrel, but for a time it seemed as if the Drake & Josh co-stars would never make up after Drake didn't receive an invite to Josh's wedding and found out about the ceremony on social media. He told E! News the snub "kind of hurt," but they'd ultimately prove their brotherly was never tested as they reunited with a hug at the 2017 MTV VMAs. 

Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian vs. Taylor Swift

Think the drama between Kim and Taylor ended when the pop star asked to be "excluded from the narrative" surrounding Kanye's "Famous?"

Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" seemingly took aim at Yeezy with lyrics including, "I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you." (For the record, the rapper performed the entirety of his Saint Pablo tour on a tilted stage.) Then in December, fans swarmed an Instagram post from Kim that included the nude wax figure of Taylor used in the "Famous" visual with rat emojis, a response to the snake emojis used to symbolize Taylor in 21016. 

Stacy London, Clinton Kelly

Stacy London & Clinton Kelly

Unfortunately for Clinton, he had no idea he was feuding with his What Not to Wear co-host until he happened across her Twitter and found out she blocked him! Kelly attempted to clear things up on The Chew, telling viewers at home, "It seems juicy but it really wasn't that juicy,"The tea is there ain't no tea. I literally don't know whether she blocked me yesterday or a year ago or a month ago or by accident. Well, she could've unblocked me which she hasn't."

He continued, "I just wanna say that I've got nothing. I've got no beef with Stacy at all. So, if you ever wanna come back on The Chew, you're welcome to come on The Chew." So far, nothing but radio silence from Stacy. 

Fifth Harmony, Normandi Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, 2016 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello vs. Fifth Harmony

Camila's shocking departure came at the conclusion of 2016, but the remaining four members continued to shade the "Havana" songstress well into the next year. Most notably? The 2017 MTV VMAs, when they bid a metaphorical (or literal) farewell to Cabello when a fifth singer was thrown off stage at the top of their performance. 

As for making music with Fifth Harmony, Cabello told Billboard, "We didn't write our records. We were interpreting somebody else's story. Fifth Harmony is an entity or identity outside all of us, and I don't think anybody felt individually represented by the sound—we didn't make it."

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna v. Rob Kardashian

Controversy between the reality stars reached an all-time high in July when Rob went on an X-rated rant about the mother of his only child, Dream Kardashian. In addition to posting nude photos of Chyna, he accused her of cheating, abusing drugs and altering her appearance with $100,000 worth of plastic surgery. 

Chyna fired back with allegations of abuse, later obtaining a temporary restraining order against her ex. The drama simmered in the following months, and in September Rob and Chyna reached a private custody agreement for the 1-year-old. 

John McEnroe, Serena Williams

John McEnroe vs. Serena Williams

Mess with one of the greatest tennis players in the world, and expect an epic clap back. When McEnroe said he didn't think Serena couldn't stand a chance competing against men, saying she'd be ranked "like 700 in the world," which prompted this response from the sports GOAT herself: "Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir."

Which celebs would you like to see bury the hatchet in 2018? Let us know in the comments!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

