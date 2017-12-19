BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Most Festive Celebrity Holiday Cards for 2017

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Fuels Baby Rumors With "Pregnancy Pillow" Photo

Kylie Jenner Tells All on Launching Kylie Cosmetics

Kourtney's Table Setting

Courtesy of Burke Doeren/kourtneykardashian.com, Rich Fury/Getty Images

Want to host a Christmas as chic as Kourtney Kardashian's? Well, you're in luck!

E! News has the exclusive first look at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Christmas day table setting, which she revealed this morning on her official Kourtney Kardashian app. Here's how you can recreate Kourt's gorgeous table.

"Christmas is one of my favorite holidays and we always go overboard in decorating the whole house," Kourtney writes. "The kids love this time of year, so we have a tree in each of their bedrooms and also a bunch of big trees throughout the house. I usually have my sisters and the entire family over on Christmas morning, so I pull out all my holiday linens and plates to set the table."

Read

See All the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Photos So Far!

Kourtney Kardashian Christmas Table Setting DO NOT USE

Burke Doeren/kourtneykardashian.com

For her table settings, Kourtney mixes new items with older, more sentimental items passed down from her parents Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian

"I have a full set of matching Christmas placemats, napkins and table runners from Williams-Sonoma that I use every year. The red, green and white tartan plaid immediately makes the room feel festive and is classic enough to use year after year," Kourt explains. "I set the table with vintage Baccarat champagne coupes from my mom and dad's wedding, tall wine glasses from Crate & Barrel and smaller water glasses from Lee Broom. If there are too many people and I don't have enough glasses, I'll mix in different styles and alternate between each seat—it looks cool and you don't even notice!"

Kourtney Kardashian Christmas Table Setting DO NOT USE

Burke Doeren/kourtneykardashian.com

For the centerpiece, Kourtney writes, "Eric Buterbaugh does the most gorgeous flower arrangements made of peeled-back red roses. I usually go for really simple vases and modern floral arrangements, but for Christmas I love going all out and doing red with gold vases to make the room really pop and feel opulent."

In addition to being visually beautiful, Kourtney also enhances her table with beautiful scents.

"For the place settings, I like to tie fresh rosemary and fresh cinnamon sticks to each napkin. The rosemary sprigs are so fragrant and make the entire room have a holiday scent. To make the little packets, I used natural twine to secure the rosemary and cinnamon stick with a small jingle bell," she details.

Watch

Kourtney Kardashian Plays Coy About Relationship Status

And the champagne glasses aren't the only items from mama Kris and papa Robert. "My mom gave me all her Christmas plates years ago—the same ones I grew up with at home. I love using them because they make me a little nostalgic. Plus, they've been used for so many years that it's not the end of the world if something breaks or the kids chip one," she writes. "This vintage gold bamboo silverware is totally over the top, but I love using it for Christmas! This set belonged to my dad—so I love to break it out for holidays when the whole family is together."

Scroll down to shop Kourtney's table setting!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM, only on E! in the UK & EIRE

Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Table Setting

Williams Sonoma

Classic Stewart Tartan Napkins

Set of 4: $55.96

Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Table Setting

Williams Sonoma

Classic Stewart Tartan Place Mats

Set of 4: $59.96

Kourtney Kardashians Christmas Table Setting

Bed Bath & Beyond

Spode® Christmas Tree Dinner Plates

Set of 4: $74.99

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Table Setting

Neiman Marcus

Ricci Silversmith Gold Bamboo Flatware Service

Set of 20 : $600

Kourtney Kardashians Christmas Table Setting

Lee Broom Store

On The Rock Glassware Collection

Set of 3: $126.46

Kourtney Kardashians Christmas Table Setting

Crate and Barrel

Camille Red Wine Glass

One glass: $10.36

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashians Christmas Table Setting

Eric Buterbaugh

Timeless White Roses

One medium arrangement: $200.00

 

 

Kourtney Kardashians Christmas Table Setting

Target

Organic Cinnamon Sticks - Simply Balanced™

One jar: $7.99

Kourtney Kardashians Christmas Table Setting

Target

Jute Twine - Spritz™

One spool: $3.50

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashians Christmas Table Setting

Target

Red/White Baker's Twine 15yd - sugar·paper™

One spool: $6.00

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Christmas , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.