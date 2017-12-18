The Bachelor: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Answers His Bio Questions Again 5 Years Later (and Reveals Les Misérables Tattoo)

A lot can change in five years. Just ask Arie Luyendyk Jr.

After watching Arie have his heart broken by Emily Maynard on The Bachelorette, fans of the franchise haven't seen much of the race car driver. That all changed over the summer when Arie was unexpectedly announced as the star of The Bachelor's 22nd season, marking the return of the Kissing Bandit. But is Arie still the same guy Bachelor Nation met in 2012?

When E! News sat down with the new Bachelor, we decided to have him answer the questions he was asked by ABC for his Bachelorette bio, just to gauge how much he's changed in the last five years ahead of the season premiere on Monday, Jan. 1.