All the Details on the Royal Family's Blue Christmas Card Outfits—and Where You've Seen Them Before

We're far from blue over these Christmas outfits.
Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte commemorated the forthcoming holiday and end to another year with a newly released radiant portrait of the family of four. Taken at Kensington Palace earlier this year, the royal parents beam alongside their two smiling youngsters in the photograph against a white backdrop. As is typical of their joint public appearances, the entire family dressed in a similar color scheme, this time in a shade of baby blue.
If you're feeling a bit of déjà vu over these outfits, the family's youngest British trendsetter sported her look before when the family toured Germany over the summer.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While in Berlin in July, little Charlotte stepped off the plane wearing the same ensemble. The 2-year-old princess donned a baby blue floral dress with puff sleeves and a tie waist paired with matching blue Mary Jane flats. Meanwhile, her older brother sported a similar outfit to the one he wore in Berlin for the Christmas picture: a collared blue-striped shirt, shorts and loafers.
As for their famous mom, Kate opted for her celestial blue skirt suit by Catherine Walker & Co, which she wore back in October 2016 during her first solo trip to the Netherlands. Prince William was also an outfit repeater, donning the same polka dot blue tie he picked for their visit to Berlin.
Can't wait to see what the newest member of the royal family wears for the Christmas picture next year!