Andy Cohen vs. Anderson Cooper: Who's Kinkier?

There's little mystery in Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship.

On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Sunday, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann asked the longtime friends a series of questions about each other. After a count of three, both Cohen and Cooper had to answer the reality star at the same time.

Here are the questions Zolciak-Biermann asked:

• "Does Andy wear boxers or briefs?"

• "What is Anderson's favorite TV show?"

• "If Andy were to role play in the bedroom, what would he dress as?"

• "What is Anderson's worst fear?"

• "At what age did Andy lose his virginity?"

• "Who has the higher freak number in bed: Andy or Anderson?"

Watch the video to find out whether the TV host or the journalist is kinkier.