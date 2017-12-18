Andy Cohen vs. Anderson Cooper: Who's Kinkier?

There's little mystery in Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship.

On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Sunday, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann asked the longtime friends a series of questions about each other. After a count of three, both Cohen and Cooper had to answer the reality star at the same time.

Here are the questions Zolciak-Biermann asked:

• "Does Andy wear boxers or briefs?"

• "What is Anderson's favorite TV show?"

• "If Andy were to role play in the bedroom, what would he dress as?"

• "What is Anderson's worst fear?"

• "At what age did Andy lose his virginity?"

• "Who has the higher freak number in bed: Andy or Anderson?"

Watch the video to find out whether the TV host or the journalist is kinkier.

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen

Instagram

During the game, Zolciak-Biermann confessed she has always wondered whether the two had ever dated; Cohen said it "would be weird," and the very idea made Cooper "very comfortable." In another game, called "AC True," an announcer read various factoids about the two friends, and Zolciak-Biermann had to guess whether it applied to "AC420" (Cohen) or "AC360" (Cooper).

Here are the prompts the announcer read:

• "This AC is considered to be the best kisser in NYC."

• "This AC is prone to mood swings with jags of silence and long naps."

• "This AC draws more of an elderly crowd when on tour."

• "This AC is known for giving incredible gifts to his staff."

• "While swimming, this AC is occasionally mistaken for a pale sea anemone."

It didn't take long for Cooper to realize who had created the game.

"I wrote these facts!" Cohen confessed. "I wrote these before the show!'"

"Yeah!" Cooper said with a laugh. "Clearly!"

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

