Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Wear Shades of Blue in Royal Family Christmas Card

The royals are having a blue Christmas.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were "pleased to share a new photograph of their family" with the public Monday. The stunning shot—which shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their parents wearing matching blue outfits—is featured on the new royal Christmas card. Getty photographer Chris Jackson shot the family portrait earlier this year at Kensington Palace.

"Delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to use this family portrait I shot as their Christmas Card this year," Jackson wrote on Twitter Monday. "Merry Christmas!"