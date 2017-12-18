Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Wear Shades of Blue in Royal Family Christmas Card

The royals are having a blue Christmas.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were "pleased to share a new photograph of their family" with the public Monday. The stunning shot—which shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their parents wearing matching blue outfits—is featured on the new royal Christmas card. Getty photographer Chris Jackson shot the family portrait earlier this year at Kensington Palace.
"Delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to use this family portrait I shot as their Christmas Card this year," Jackson wrote on Twitter Monday. "Merry Christmas!"
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
For last year's Christmas card, the family used a candid shot Jackson took during the royal tour of Canada; the siblings looked on in awe as they were given balloon animals at the Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. Photographer Chris Jelf, meanwhile, shot their card in 2015.
Next year's holiday card will feature five family members, as Kate will give birth in April 2018.
In addition to sharing their 2017 Christmas card Monday, their Royal Highnesses shared some exciting news: Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London. "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte," a spokesperson for the school said. "We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January." George, meanwhile, is currently enrolled at Thomas's Battersea in London.