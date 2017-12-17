Watch A Christmas Story Live's Jane Krakowski Fall in Love with Maya Rudolph Over Suspenders

We all know the dream present at the center of A Christmas Story.

All little Ralphie wants is an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle, and he will stop at nothing to get it. In the video above, two of the stars of tonight's live musical production are sharing the things they wanted most as kids, and we are all Jane Krakowski when Maya Rudolph shares her ultimate gift.

"I remember very clearly wanting Mork from Ork's suspenders, and I remember the morning I got them, I flipped out," Rudolph says. "I couldn't believe it really happened."

"Do you not love her more now than ever?!" Krakowksi responds. "I mean, I loved her already so much, and my answer seems so normal now."