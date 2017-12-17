Camille Grammer Gives Health Update After 2nd Cancer Scare and Talks Wedding

Camille Grammer says she is still in pain but is recovering well after undergoing surgery for skin cancer, almost four years after she was cured of a different type.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and ex-wife of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer had revealed on Thursday via an Instagram photo of her on a hospital bed near her oncologist that she had had a procedure to remove a squamous cell carcinoma, or skin cancer. She said, "Thank God We found it early."

The following day, she was back on the red carpet, attending the premiere of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season eight.

"I'm in pain," Camille told E! News exclusively. "I made it here tonight. I was just like, 'OK, grin and bear it.' But I'm recovering well...I'm healing."

Camille underwent a hysterectomy in 2013 after being diagnosed with an early stage endometrial cancer. In 2015, she celebrated one year of being in remission.