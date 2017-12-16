Ed Sheeran Wrote a James Bond Theme Song Three Years Ago, ''Just In Case''

"With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!" - @EdSheeran on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/MDA1GzVhmt

Ed Sheeran is a man with big dreams

The "Galway Girl" singer admitted during an appearance on Ireland’s The Late Late Show that he actually wrote a James Bond theme song three years ago, "just in case" he ever gets asked to write a song for the hugely popular film franchise.

Sheeran admitted, "With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!"

When asked what the title of the tune was, the red-headed singer got coy and said, "I’m not going to say ’cause someone might steal it."

But he did assure his legion of fans that the undiscovered song "is good."