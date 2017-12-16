Justin Bieber Wraps His G-Wagon Like a Present to Prove He's in the Christmas Spirit

Justin Bieber/Instagram
You better not test Justin Bieber's love of Christmas—because he may go a little crazy just to prove you wrong!
The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to show off his pimped-out, Christmas-inspired Mercedes-Benz G-Class, known by the elite who drive them (and those who wish they could) as the G-Wagon. The
In the video he informs fans, "People came to me and they were trippin' like, 'JB you ain't in the Christmas spirit, dog.' I was like, 'Oh really? Oh really, boy? Oh really, dog?."
He then gives his peeps a peep at his pricey ride is wrapped in a Santa Claus North Pole scene, complete with polar bears and penguins.
If this doesn't get you into the holidays, we don't know what will!
Justin Bieber/Instagram
Over the years, the Biebs has been spotted behind the wheel of a slew of cars including a Audi R8, 997 Porsche Turbo, a matte black Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van, Fisker Karma, a blacked out Smart Car, a Lamborghini Aventador and so many more.
The only thing he may love more than his car collection is Selena Gomez!
What do you think of JB's festive whip?