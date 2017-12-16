Justin Bieber Wraps His G-Wagon Like a Present to Prove He's in the Christmas Spirit

You better not test Justin Bieber's love of Christmas—because he may go a little crazy just to prove you wrong!

The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to show off his pimped-out, Christmas-inspired Mercedes-Benz G-Class, known by the elite who drive them (and those who wish they could) as the G-Wagon. The

In the video he informs fans, "People came to me and they were trippin' like, 'JB you ain't in the Christmas spirit, dog.' I was like, 'Oh really? Oh really, boy? Oh really, dog?."

He then gives his peeps a peep at his pricey ride is wrapped in a Santa Claus North Pole scene, complete with polar bears and penguins.

If this doesn't get you into the holidays, we don't know what will!