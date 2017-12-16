Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids Reunite as Brooklyn Returns Home Before Christmas

Victoria Beckham's babies are all together again!
The British fashion designer and Spice Girls singer posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a sweet photo of all four of her and husband David Beckham's children; sons Brooklyn Beckham, 18, Romeo Beckham, 15, and Cruz Beckham, 12, and daughter Harper Beckham, 6.
A few months ago, Brooklyn moved to New York to study photography.
"I'm so happy!!! All my babies together!! @brooklynbeckham is home!!" Victoria wrote. "Xx Love u @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper kisses x."
"I'm nervous, and my mum's upset about me leaving," Brooklyn told GQ magazine in August. "But it's really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that."
During his time away from his family, Brooklyn rekindled his romance with actress Chloe Grace Moretz.
On Friday, he posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself on his phone, writing alongside the pic, "@chloegmoretz ❤️ in love."
Moretz posted a photo of him from a lunch date that that had together, writing, "I miss you."