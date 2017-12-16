Christina Aguilera Gets "Dirrty" Again as Sexy Cowgirl With Nipple Pasty

Christina Aguilera, Cowgirl, Dirrty, Nipple Pasty, Holiday Party, 2017

Instagram

Christina Aguilera is getting "dirrty" again!

The 36-year-old pop star dressed up like a sexy cowgirl for a holiday party on Friday. Aguilera went braless in a black embroidered jacket by Nudie's Rodeo Tailors that opened to reveal part of her chest, including a red nipple pasty, a black cowboy hat and black pants. She also wielded a pistol prop.

Aguilera posted a photo and video of her in her racy outfit on Instagram.

"So much holiday fun last night," she wrote. "Thnx @nudies_rodeo_tailors @jessy_cain_style @styledbyhrush @johnnystuntz @priscillavalles."

"Ridin' DIRRTY with my CowGirls," she wrote alongside a clip of her dancing with two women also wearing cowgirl outfits.

Christina Aguilera, Cowgirl, Dirrty, Nipple Pasty, Holiday Party, 2017

Instagram

The singer had famously worn a string bikini top and leather chaps—a popular staple of cowboy culture—in her 2002 music video "Dirrty" and in live performances of the song.

Last year, Kylie Jenner paid tribute to Aguilera by channeling the singer's look on Halloween, winning her seal of approval and an invitation to her birthday party, where the reality star wore a costume resembling the outfit the pop star sported on her MTV's TRL Presents: Christina Aguilera Stripped in NYC 2002 special.

