Jodie Foster and Stephen Colbert Parody Silence of the Lambs to Mock Donald Trump

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Dec. 16, 2017 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Carter Oosterhouse, Amy Smart

Amy Smart Defends Husband Carter Oosterhouse After Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids Reunite as Brooklyn Returns Home Before Christmas

Christina Aguilera, Cowgirl, Dirrty, Nipple Pasty, Holiday Party, 2017

Christina Aguilera Gets "Dirrty" Again as Sexy Cowgirl With Nipple Pasty

Dr. Lecter is having an old friend for dinner...

In a hilarious new political spoof for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jodie Foster reprised her 1992 Oscar-winning role as Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs.

Echoing the twosome's famed first meeting the film in the new sketch, Clarice visits Dr. Hannibal Lecter (who is played by host Stephen Colbert) regarding help with Robert Mueller's probe into Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

While trying to get answers from the not-so-good doc, the novice FBI agent, armed with her Sam's Club card, cites the damning evidence against the president: "The 12 indictments against Manafort and Gates, Flynn pleading guilty of Kremlin intermediaries reaching out to the Trump campaign, unreported meetings with the Russian ambassador, the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, the messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks, Trump calling on Russia to find Clinton’s missing emails."

 Colbert's Lecter says, "What? Really? Seriously, you have that already? What do you need me for?"

Read

Stephen Colbert Posts Video of a ''Hot Leak From Russia'' Hours Before Hosting the 2017 Emmys

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET.

What do you think of the video? Sound off in the comments!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jodie Foster , Stephen Colbert , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.