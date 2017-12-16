Candice Swanepoel Shows Baby Bump in Bikini After 2nd Pregnancy Reveal

Bump, there it is again!
Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, 29, revealed on Friday via a baby bump pic on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child. She made the announcement less than a month after she walked the runway in skimpy lingerie at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
That day, she was photographed showcasing her small baby bump in a string leopard-print bikini while out on the beach on the Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil.
GADE / BACKGRID
Just 14 months ago, Swanepoel had given birth to her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli's first child, son Anacã, whose name is Brazilian for a type of bird.
"Christmas came early…" she wrote in her pregnancy reveal message on Friday.