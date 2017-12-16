Candice Swanepoel Shows Baby Bump in Bikini After 2nd Pregnancy Reveal

Bump, there it is again!

Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, 29, revealed on Friday via a baby bump pic on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child. She made the announcement less than a month after she walked the runway in skimpy lingerie at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

That day, she was photographed showcasing her small baby bump in a string leopard-print bikini while out on the beach on the Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil.

Just 14 months ago, Swanepoel had given birth to her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli's first child, son Anacã, whose name is Brazilian for a type of bird.

"Christmas came early…" she wrote in her pregnancy reveal message on Friday.

