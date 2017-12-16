Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Brandon Walsh did what now?

Jason Priestley, who played Shannon Doherty's good guy twin brother on the '90s series Beverly Hills, 90210, claims that he once punched Harvey Weinstein during a confrontation at a 1995 Golden Globes party hosted by Miramax, a company the producer had co-founded and co-managed at the time. Weinstein, who has made headlines in recent months over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, has not commented on the actor's remarks and alleged violent incident. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment.

"'95 Golden Globes... at the Miramax Party... Harvey told me I had to leave... I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'You told me leave, I'm leaving,'" Priestley, 48, tweeted on Friday. "'I didn't say you had to leave,' he replied. 'You just told me to leave... right over there,' I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says, 'Why don't we go outside and talk about this.' That was all I needed to hear."

"'I'm not going anywhere with you,' I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face," Priestley wrote. "Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party..."