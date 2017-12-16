Ciara and Kelly Rowland Sing Christmas Carols to Kids at Children's Hospital

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 16, 2017 11:22 AM

Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Seattle Children's Hospital, Christmas, 2017

West2East

Ciara and Kelly Rowland spread some holiday cheer at Seattle Children's Hospital on Friday.

The two Grammy-winning R&B stars surprised child patients and their families and performed Christmas carols for them while accompanied by guitarist Barry Black.

In addition, Ciara and Kelly had teamed up with Amazon and presented the kids with a six-foot tall Amazon gift box filled with Amazon Fire HD 7s and Amazon Fire HD 8s. They also took photos with the patients.

"They brought a smile to these kids' faces," Suzanne Weir, whose 5-year-old daughter Pascuala Mejia-Canastuj who recently underwent a liver transplant, said in comments posted by the hospital's blog. "It helped get our minds off things and made us feel better. I felt like a weight had been taken off my shoulders. We could just relax and have fun."

Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Seattle Children's Hospital, Christmas, 2017

West2East

"Thank you so much to @ciara & @seattlechildrens For having me!" Kelly wrote on Instagram. "The smiles I saw yesterday made my heart smile! I had so much fun!!! Can't wait to do it again! XO."

"Today Was A Dream Come True! Singing Christmas Carols with my girl @KellyRowland to the RockStar Patients of @SeattleChildrens. @WhyNotYouFDN #StrongAgainstCancer," Ciara wrote on her own page.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, often visit child patients at Seattle Children's Hospital.

