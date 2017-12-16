Kevin Hart's First Christmas Card With Baby Kenzo Looks Like a Movie Poster

Coming to a theater near you!
Kevin Hart debuted his family's holiday card on Instagram on Friday and it looks like a movie poster. It features him with wife Eniko Hart, their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage, daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 10. They are all wearing black formalwear and standing in front of a snowy backdrop. Their names are printed on top of the card.
"Merry Christmas from the Harts," it reads.
"Happy Holidays from the "Hart's".....it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.... #LiveLoveLaugh #Harts #DopePic," Kevin wrote alongside the photo.
See more celebrity Christmas cards:
"Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Love, The Hammers (and Archie, not pictured)."
Instagram/SimplyToImpress
"So pleased with how these turned out! xo," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram when revealing her SimplyToImpress cards.
"I'm so excited about our family Christmas card this year! I got them from SimplytoImpress.com," the actress shared on Instagram. "Very proud to send these out to family and friends! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #holidaysarehere #spon #simplywonderful."
Instagram/SimplytoImpress.com
"So excited for our 2017 holiday card... I just couldn't wait to show off our growing family!" the reality star shared on Instagram with her finished card from SimplytoImpress.com. "Their cards are just SO cute!"
Instagram/Simply to Impress
"Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out!" the celebrity chef wrote on social media. "Can't wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!"
Instagram/Simply To Impress
"In LOVE with our 2017 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the reality star shared with her followers. "So excited to send these out! #amazingcards #myfave."
Instagram/Simply to Impress
"I've never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled," the actress wrote to her followers. "It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic. Thank god, ordering it only took minutes."
"Merry Christmas from the Housleys to you!" The Real co-host wrote on Instagram.
"Merry Christmas!" the country singer shared with her followers.
"#DeckTheHalls #DeckerTheHalls designed by #MaryGarrard #MeredithBlackPhotography," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared online.
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with her followers.
Instagram/Linda Marie
"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from our Family to Yours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared. "@images_by_linda_marie."
"Merry Christmas from the Wahlbergs!" the actor shared.
The Lone Ranger and Social Network star appears with his wife Elizabeth Hammer and daughter Harper in their annual card.
"I love our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!)," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated," the actress joked. "#elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints )."
"Merry Christmas!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "We hope your day is filled with lots of family love. Love, The Bellino's."
"Merry Christmas from the Blackstock's #Santa #IKnowHim," the American Idol alumna tweeted. "....and by Blackstock's, I meant Blackstocks #grammarforthewin #thanksmom hahaha."
The only way to greet Santa Claus is with a goofy face!
"Happy holidays," the couple wrote on Instagram while debuting their 2016 Christmas card from illustrator James Malia.
"Just finished addressing my Christmas cards. I only ordered 25 this year so if you didn't get one please don't be offended," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared days before the holiday. "Here's your virtual one. #mailingoutlate #merrychristmas #ilovemyfamily #blessed #answeredprayers."
Elayne Lodge
Season greetings from the man behind Playboy and his wife.
Clarence House introduces the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas card.
"I can't believe the holidays are here!" the actress shared on Instagram while revealing her Simply to Impress holiday card. "From the entire crew, we wish you all a happy holiday season! #blessed #holidaycard."
"Diggin' this year's Familia Lopez holiday card!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Mrs. Lopez, Gia, Nico and I wish you a great holiday! #Family #HolidayCard"
The Obama Family
Before celebrating their final Christmas in the White House, the famous couple and their family pose for another special holiday card.
"Christmas is almost here, and I just got our holiday cards from SimplytoImpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed online. "So many stylish choices. What a great way to share our love with family and friends! #blessed #holidaycard."
"I'm so excited to share our family's holiday card! I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time and I am beyond thrilled," the actress shared on Facebook. "The hardest part was picking just one gorgeous design! Happy Holidays! #LoveThis."
"Loving the Jonas family 2016 Christmas card we ordered from Simplytoimpress.com," the Jonas Brothers member shared on Instagram. "Danielle's a big fan. I'm so lucky to be spending Christmas with my beautiful wife, our precious Alena and our adorable new baby girl Valentina. #holiday2016."
"SO excited to unveil this year's McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the actress shared on Instagram. "The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch!"
Facebok
The former E! star was joined by her husband Hank and their two children Alijah and Hank Jr.
2015
"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" the new mom wrote on Instagram while holding baby Chanel. (Also pictured are Ice-T's kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr. from previous relationships)
The Hollywood couple's son Axl steals the show in their annual card.
"Happy Holidays and Merry Everything!!" the happy family wrote on Instagram.
"The Aoki Christmas Card 2015 from @OmniaLasVegas," the DJ shared right in time for the holidays.
"Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!!! This is our Christmas card this year!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Hats for my 3 boys are from Target, aren't they so adorable? Hope you all have a wonderful and blessed day."
With a little help from their holiday cards, the happy couple announce they are expecting twins.
"Merry Christmas," the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned on Instagram when revealing her card.
"#HappyHolidays," the Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Instagram with her card created by producer Daniel Cape. "#elfonashelf #RHONY."
"I have so much love this holiday season. Love my family. Love my life. And love our new holiday card from Simplytoimpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram. "They have such gorg and stylish designs - so excited I found them this year. Super easy to create, and the cards showed up so fast. Beyond thrilled and excited to send to family & friends! #blessed."
"Getting In The Spirit," the couple wrote on Instagram after shopping at the mall. "Family Holiday Card @BeverlyCenter // #BeverlyCenterStyle."
"Holiday cards? Check! Our festive holiday cards are designed by my talented sis n law @jillsmithdesign for @tinyprints," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You still have time to grab yours if you haven't yet. #holidaysarehere #ilovemyfamily photo on the card by @howrebeccaseesit."
Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."
"Merry Christmas from the Blackstock clan! @gameofthrones #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #riverisnotworried," the American Idol winner wrote on Instagram.
"I am SO excited about this year's holiday card!" the reality star wrote on Instagram along with a family photo. "We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year because their designs are fab & prices are amazing."!
"I'm obsessed with our 2015 holiday card from simplytoimpress.com. So much fun!" the Kendra on Top star wrote on Instagram. "I can't even handle how many cute designs they have or how fast it was to make. My new fave!"
"Happy holidays," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant wrote with her Christmas greeting.
On Saturday, Kevin posted a festive photo of him with both of his sons, standing in front of a Christmas tree and a decorated staircase.
"#Generations #Harts #MyGuys #DopePic #HappyHolidays #livelovelaugh," he wrote.
Kevin is actually really coming to theaters soon.
The comedian and actor's latest film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is set for release on December 20.