Angelina Jolie Showcases Glamorous Look on Night Out With Kids

Angelina Jolie and her kids may as well as have been walking on a red carpet during their night out on Friday.
The 42-year-old Oscar winner her and ex Brad Pitt's children attended the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards at the Cipriani Wall Street restaurant in New York City. Despite the near-freezing temperature, Jolie wore a strapless black and white gown and long black gloves, a look that brings to mind the Golden Age of Hollywood.
She was photographed outside with her sons Pax, 14, and Knox, 9, who wore black suits, and 12-year-old daughter Zahara, who wore a black top and matching pants, and her 11-year-old sister Shiloh, who sported a black tux. Jolie and Pitt's son Maddox, 16, and Knox's twin sister Vivienne, were not spotted.
A man who appeared to be an assistant or bodyguard was seen holding the actress' long white train as she signed autographs for fans gathered outside the restaurant.
At the U.N. Correspondents Association Awards, Jolie was honored as the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the Year.
The actress is known for her humanitarian work around the world and has for years served as a Special Envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).