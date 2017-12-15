Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Pens Emotional Letter After Experiencing Loss During the Holidays

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 8:06 PM

A post shared by Tammin Sursok (@tamminsursok) on

Tammin Sursok has caught the attention of her followers after posting a cryptic message about loss.

On Friday morning, the Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram and shared an emotional note before Christmas.

"It's been hard for me to be on social media this week. We have been going through something as a family and it's hard to mask what we are feeling," Tammin shared with her 1.1 million followers. "I always want to be authentic with you. Last week was the first time I've experienced loss. That's as much as I'm going to say right now but I do want to write about what we have been through at some point to help anyone who is also going through it."

She continued, "The holiday season is beautiful but sometimes you hurt and it's messy and confusing and irritating. You become angry and you don't know at who to be angry. You realize that your anger just stems from pain."

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2017: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Tammin Sursok

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

While Tammin didn't go into specifics, she previously shared on her blog that Christmas has been different ever since her mother passed away.

In a post titled "It's OK to have the blues around the holidays," Tammin urged those grieving to reach out, do what brings you joy, give back and be honest.

"I've always loved Christmas. And nobody did Christmas better than my mother," she wrote. "My mom single handedly made Christmas my favorite holiday. And try as I might to remain festive, Christmas just hasn't been the same since she died."

Tammin added, "I suppose it's inevitable that a season revolving around gathering family and friends together would also serve as a painful reminder of loved ones lost. If the 'most wonderful time of the year' is less than wonderful for you, know this: you're not alone."

Fans may know Tammin from her roles in The Young and the Restless, Home and Away and Pretty Little Liars. She is married to Sean McEwen and they have one child together. 

