Hannah Montana's Mitchel Musso Posts Cryptic Tweet After Latest Selfie

Miley Cyrus isn't the only one living the best of both worlds.
It's been more than five years since Mitchel Musso appeared in Disney Channel's hit show Hannah Montana.
But after all this time, the former Disney star is all grown up but not forgetting about the character fans know as Oliver.
In a new social media post, Mitchel poked fun at one of his many unforgettable scenes in the long-running Disney series. "I'm the man who had the Jerky," he captioned online with a link to where fans can buy clothing inspired by the famous line. After posting the picture, however, the actor shared a cryptic message to fans.
"Hi, saying hurtful things has an incredible way of catching up to you in the future! I hope you are prepared for the consequences that follow your actions. I hope you can find happiness one day without the negativity that drowns you," he wrote. "If not...Then take a hike bozo."
While his hairstyle and fashion choices have changed, we couldn't help but wonder what the 26-year-old is up to today.
As it turns out, the actor is focusing on music and just released a new song called "Hot Girls v!" In addition, Mitchel has found love and is in a relationship with Haley Rome.
"I can't believe that I stumbled across someone like you..if people only knew the kind of person you are. Let's just say I am incredibly lucky," she recently wrote on Instagram while celebrating Mitchel's birthday. "You are so selfless & so loving I truly am blessed, you are my best friend and I can't wait to celebrate even more with my baby b. I love you so much."
Mitchel would also post, "You are the best friend I've ever had and the cutest girl in the world. Can't wait to see what this year has in store for you! If you want I will follow you wherever whenever and always be on your side through whatever the world throws at us."
And while the actor and singer continues to live his life outside of Disney, Mitchel continues to develop a loyal following with more than 2.15 million people following him on Twitter.
Not bad for a guy who was once selling cheese jerkey with Jason Earles on Hannah Montana.