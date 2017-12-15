Fox Characters Who Would Make for Epic Disney Princesses

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 4:05 PM

There's major change underway in Hollywood!

Walt Disney Company struck a deal to absorb most of 21st Century Fox, putting down about $54.2 billion in stock for the assets in one of the biggest deals of our time.

But while many people are deliberating over what this will mean for the future of Hollywood and the film industry, we're over here thinking about what this means for our favorite league of animated royalty...

Yes, naturally, we're thinking about the Disney princesses and a future of endless possibilities.

With Fox under Disney's wing, there are so many amazing characters who would make for epic Disney princesses.

For example, we could totally see Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) from Devil Wears Prada leading the pack or Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore) from Never Been Kissed swapping her prom queen crown for a real crown. We could even see Scream Queens' Chanel Oberlin becoming a member of the elite crowd (le duh).

Launch the video above for more Fox characters we'd peg for Disney princesses!

