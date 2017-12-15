Glenn Close Speaks Out Against "Pig" Harvey Weinstein and Sexual Harassment

Glenn Close says Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women, "was known to be a pig," adding that she herself "never was preyed upon" by anyone but did have a couple of "uncomfortable" auditions with men.

The famed producer was fired from the Weinstein Company in October amid the allegations, which have since increased. Multiple women, including actress Rose McGowan, have accused him of rape. Weinstein has apologized for his past behavior with colleagues but denies taking part in non-consensual sex. He has not been charged with a crime, although several police investigations against him are ongoing.

"In the Harvey case, you'd be lying if you said you didn't know that he had a terrible reputation," Close, 70, told Jezebel in comments posted on Friday. "He was known to be a pig."

Weinstein, who has stayed out of the spotlight amid the scandal, has not commented on Close's remarks.