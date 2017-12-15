Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Revealed: Who the Royal Couple Will Share an Anniversary With

Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle have officially announced the date for their royal wedding!

The couple will make their walk down the aisle on May 19, 2018 and luckily, they will be joining the ranks of other happily married couples that chose to exchange their vows during the spring.

Among the duos that are still living their happily-ever-after are Sarah Jessica Parker and Broadway actor Matthew Broderick, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer and Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.