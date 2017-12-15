Eminem Raps About Regrets to Daughter Hailie in New Album Revival

Eminem reveals his regrets to his daughter Hailie Jade Scott and also raps about her mother and his ex-Kim Scott on his new album Revival, marking the latest record containing songs both have inspired.
Hailie, a Michigan State college student who will turn 22 on Christmas Day, is the rapper's only child with Kim. One song on Revival, "Castle," is dedicated entirely to Hailie. Eminem recalls how he felt about becoming a father.
"I built this castle / Now we are trapped on the throne," he raps. "I'm sorry we're alone / I wrote my chapter / You'll turn the page when I'm gone / I hope you'll sing along / This is your song / I just want you to know that I ain't scared / Whatever it takes to raise you, I'm prepared."
In the track, he appears to reference his 2007 near-fatal overdose on methadone, rapping, "And if things should worsen / don't take this letter I wrote / As a goodbye note / 'Cause your dad's at the end of his rope / I'm sliding down a slippery slope / Anyways sweetie, I better go / I'm getting sleepy."
He also raps about his past turbulent relationship with Hailie's mother and hints that Revival may be his last album.
"You ain't asked for none of this s--t, now you're being punished?" he raps. "Things that should've been private with me and your mother is public / I can't stomach / They can take this fame back /I don't want it I'll put out this last album / Then I'm done with it."
Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images
Eminem's track "Bad Husband," which features X Ambassadors, is all about his past relationship with Kim.
"You hit me once and that I would use / To continue the pattern of abuse," he raps. "Why did I punch back? Girls, your dad is a scumbag / I'm confused."
He also raps, "I'll never forget when you came home and you held Hailie."
"We brought out the worst in each other / Someone had to make the sparring end," he raps. "'Cause I loved you but I hated that me / And I don't wanna see that side again / But I'm sorry, Kim / More than you could ever comprehend / Leaving you was f--king harder than / Sawing off a fucking body limb."
On the track "Offended," Eminem raps, "'Cause sometimes I might get sad / Well I take the same advice I had / And tell myself like I used to tell Hailie when life's a drag / Told her to do like her dad/ Don't cry, get mad."
On the track "Arose," Eminem raps, "And it's your birthday, Jade / I'm missing your birthday / Baby girl, I'm sorry, I f--king hate when you hurt Hai / And sweeties, thank you for waiting to open gifts / But, girls, you can just open 'em / Dad ain't making it home for Christmas."
Eminem has rapped about his daughter and ex many times before, such as on songs such as "97 Bonnie and Clyde" in 1998, "Kim" in 2000 and "Superman and "Hailie's Song" in 2002.
"Hailie, baby, I didn't mean to make you eighty percent of what I rapped about," Eminem raps on the Revival track "In Your Head." "Maybe, I shoulda did a better job at separating / Shady and entertaining from real life."