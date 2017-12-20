Look Back at Decades of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Cards!

The Kardashians are the queens of Christmas cards!

Over the past few decades, Kim Kardashian and family have posed for countless holiday cards that never disappoint. From posing with Santa as little kids to going super-glam in high fashion outfits for more recent years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars always mix it up to deliver a gorgeous and exciting photo.

While we wait for the fam to finally unveil the complete photo from this year's card, take a look back at years and years of Kardashian Christmas cards. They've grown up so much!