Morgan Spurlock Leaving Production Company

Morgan Spurlock has decided to leave his production company.

The 47-year-old is leaving his position as CEO of Warrior Poets, CNN reports. The site obtained a note from Spurlock's Warrior Poets partners Matthew Galkin and Jeremy Chilnick which states that Spurlock is "stepping down effective immediately."

This news comes just two days after the producer, known for his Super Size Me documentary, admitted to sexual misconduct in an open letter.

"As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don't sit by and wonder 'who will be next?' I wonder, 'when will they come for me?'" Spurlock began his Twitter post.