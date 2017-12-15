Taraji P. Henson Confirms She's Been Dating Kelvin Hayden for 2 Years

After two years of speculation, Taraji P. Henson confirmed she's dating Kelvin Hayden.

The Empire star verified the relationship status during an episode of Essence's podcast "Yes, Girl." After hearing Henson briefly mention "my man" at the top of the interview, the hosts revisited the topic and asked her about her rumored beau.

"I'm very happy. Everything is coming together," the Proud Mary star said before spilling the tea. "I'm happy in my personal life."

The Hidden Figures actress then broke out singing, "Finally! It has happened to me,"—quoting CeCe Peniston's song "Finally."