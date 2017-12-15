Matt Damon Under Fire for Controversial Sexual Misconduct Comments

Heidi Gutman/ABC
UPDATE: Matt Damon's ex-girlfriend and Good Will Hunting co-star Minnie Driver is sharing her thoughts on the actor's latest comments.
"God God, SERIOUSLY?" she wrote on Twitter after quoting an article about Damon's latest interview. "Gosh it's so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women's differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising)."
In Wednesday's episode of ABC News' Popcorn With Peter Travers, Matt Damon shared his views regarding the wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood—and in doing so, opened himself up to widespread criticism. As more people come forward to expose their abusers, the actor said, "I think we're in this watershed moment. I think it's great. I think it's wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories—and it's totally necessary."
That being said, Damon argued there is "a spectrum of behavior" to take into consideration. "You know, there's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?" the Downsizing actor told Peter Travers. "Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?" In the case of Al Franken, for example, he would have "preferred if they had an Ethics Committee investigation." But, Damon argued, "We are so energized to kind of get retribution."
"We live in this culture of outrage and injury, and, you know, we're going to have to correct enough to kind of go, 'Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.' You know what I mean?"
Damon then cited several disgraced public figures to make his point.