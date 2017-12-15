Kris Jenner's 2017 Christmas Decorations Are Rainbow-Themed and Gorgeous

Kris Jenner has done it again!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch is known for her elaborate holiday decor and this year is no exception. Her daughter Kim Kardashian posted photos and videos of her mom's 2017 home Christmas decorations on Snapchat. They are rainbow-themed and are simply gorgeous.

Outside are gorgeous red, yellow, green and blue string lights surrounding several giant Nutcracker statues. In addition, long strings of white lights hang from tree branches.

"So my favorite thing to do is drive around town and show my kids all the Christmas tree lights. I haven't seen my mom's house decorated yet. She did a rainbow theme," Kim says.