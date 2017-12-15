Vanderpump Rules: Watch Jax Taylor Go Off on Brittany Cartwright After More Cheating Claims

Another day, another cheating drama.
Vanderpump Rules' sixth season got off to an explosive start, with Jax Taylor admitting to cheating on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright in just the second episode of the season. And while honesty is the best policy, it seems like Jax maybe didn't admit the whole truth to Brittany, judging from E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Monday's all-new episode.
While at a girls' night hangout with Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder and the other girls, Brittany decides to call Jax and pretend Faith, the former SUR waitress he slept with, is there with her in order to find out if he hooked up with her more than once. As you can imagine, the call does NOT go well.
Bravo
"How many times did it happen with Faith?" Brittany asks, saying Faith is there, so she knows the truth. Jax immediately starts freaking out, saying, "She's lying! Why is she there? Why is she there?! Why are you setting me up?!"
Jax maintains that it was only one time, and then Brittany reveals Faith is "obviously" not there, explaining, "I would've stabbed her ass." But Brittany doesn't believe Jax that he only cheated on her one time with Faith. "You didn't give me the f--king truth."
His response? "What does it matter if I did it two or three times?" Yeah, you're going to want to press play on the video above to see the explosive fall-out from that response. (But a quick preview? Jax yells at Brittany to "Shut up!" Yikes.)
While Brittany says they are "done" in the sneak peek, the couple is currently still together and renovating their place.
After the episode with his cheating confession aired, Jax took to social media, writing, "[Brittany] is the best thing that has ever happened to me and I know that, she has a heart of gold and makes me smile every day. The fact that she puts up with my dumb ass says so much. Thanks to all who watch every week." He then responded to a fan, saying, "And I love her more each day this was shot a long time ago. our relationship is the best it's ever been right now... a lot happens this season so stay tuned."
As for Brittany, she tweeted after the episode, "So many people are quick to judge until you're the one going through it."
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
