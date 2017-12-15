Vanderpump Rules: Watch Jax Taylor Go Off on Brittany Cartwright After More Cheating Claims

"How many times did it happen with Faith?" Brittany asks, saying Faith is there, so she knows the truth. Jax immediately starts freaking out, saying, "She's lying! Why is she there? Why is she there?! Why are you setting me up?!"

Jax maintains that it was only one time, and then Brittany reveals Faith is "obviously" not there, explaining, "I would've stabbed her ass." But Brittany doesn't believe Jax that he only cheated on her one time with Faith. "You didn't give me the f--king truth."

His response? "What does it matter if I did it two or three times?" Yeah, you're going to want to press play on the video above to see the explosive fall-out from that response. (But a quick preview? Jax yells at Brittany to "Shut up!" Yikes.)