Listen to Eminem's New Revival Songs Featuring Ed Sheeran and Pink

Eminem dropped his new album Revival on Thursday and there are a few familiar voices on his tracks.
Ed Sheeran collaborated with Marshall Mathers on a song called "River." The "Shape of You" singer had teased the collaboration earlier this week by posting a picture of him and the rapper working in the studio on Instagram.
In addition, the "Superman" singer worked with Pink for a song called "Need Me."
Check out the video to listen to Eminem's collaboration with Sheeran and the following recording to hear his track with Pink.
Still, these aren't the only famous names on the album. Eminem also worked with Alicia Keys for his song "Like Home." Like Sheeran, Keys had also teased her collaboration with the rapper on Instagram. Furthermore, Emimen teamed up with Beyonce for the single "Walk on Water," which he debuted in November.
The album also features collaborations with Skylar Grey, X Ambassadors, Phresher and Kehlani.
To celebrate the album, Eminem is hosting a live Shady Fireside Chat at 5:00 p.m. EST on Shade 45, as well as on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation, The Heat, and Volume. He's also celebrating in his hometown of Detroit by hosting a pop-up event in which fans can eat "mom's spaghetti"—a nod to the lyrics in his song "Lose Yourself."
Eminem has been teasing the new album for over a month. Back in October, he hinted at the new album's name with an advertisement for a fake drug called Revival. There was even a phone number, website and commercial for the phony drug—all littered with clues that pointed back towards the rapper. In addition, Eminem confirmed the album's release date in November.
