Listen to Ed Sheeran's New Version of "Perfect" With Andrea Bocelli

And here we thought Ed Sheeran's latest hit couldn't get any more perfect.

As the clock stuck midnight on the East Coast, the Grammy winner decided to release a third version of his smash-hit single on Spotify. This time, however, Andrea Bocelli is featured and singing in Italian.

"Orchestral version of 'Perfect' with the amazing @andreabocelliofficial comes out Friday. Orchestrated and produced by my super talented brother Matt, little gift for you all before Christmas," Ed wrote on Instagram. "Hope you love it as much as I do. I sing in Italian too which is fun x."

Ed first announced the collaboration during an appearance on NBC's Today show on December 8. He also teased an upcoming video that's "really pretty."

And just last month, Ed teamed up with Beyoncé for an unforgettable duet of the song originally featured on Divide.