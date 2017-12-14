Mario Batali Fired From The Chew Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

ABC has fired Mario Batali from The Chew three days after sexual misconduct allegations were levied against the celebrity chef.

A statement shared Thursday via The Chew's Facebook page and attributed to an ABC spokesperson said, "Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew. While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct."

Earlier this week, Batali announced he was stepping away from his various businesses on the heels of an Eater report detailing accounts from several anonymous women who claim inappropriate behavior by the star.