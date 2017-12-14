The Evolution of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' Mysterious Relationship

Slowly but surely, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are emerging from their relationship cocoon.

The level of privacy that these two decided to operate on marked a whole new chapter in the never-to-be-finished book of how celebrities come together and become couples, their decision to hide in plain sight and deny-deny-deny for almost four years making perfect sense sometimes and no sense at all at others.

But maybe it's these times we're living in, or perhaps it's just that some years have passed (and it's now been more than five since Holmes' divorce from Tom Cruise), their kids are growing up, they themselves are growing up—and ultimately what does it really matter, anyway—because now Holmes and Foxx seem to be easing the tight grip they've had on their own narrative.

Not that much, but definitely a little. At least at this point, it would've been far more noticeable if Holmes had missed her guy's 50th birthday party.