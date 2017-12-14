Francia Raisa Proudly Displays Scar From Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant on Red Carpet

Francia Raisa is sharing how she and BFF Selena Gomez are doing three months after revealing their kidney surgeries.

Back in September, Gomez shared with her Instagram followers that she had received a kidney transplant from Raisa over the summer after finding out she needed one due to her lupus.

Now, Raisa is proudly displaying her surgery scar on the red carpet.

On Wednesday, the actress attended a screening for her upcoming Freeform TV show Grown-ish in Hollywood wearing a crop top. While there, Raisa also shared how she's feeling post-surgery.