Will Smith Talks 20-Year Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and Anniversary "High-Five"

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will celebrate their 20-year wedding anniversary this month like true BFFs.

The two wed on New Year's Eve in 1997 and about six months later welcomed son Jaden Smith, who is now 19. The two are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith. Will also has a 25 year-old son, Trey Smith, from a previous marriage.

"Two decades. When you're married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, "You know, it's 20 years, what are we gonna do?' She was like, 'We're gonna high-five and keep it moving,'" Smith told E! News' Sibley Scoles at the premiere of his new Netflix movie Bright in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"It's really interesting, it's like, when you see couples that have been together long and you have that look between them and you just know, if you haven't been with somebody that long, you just can't really say the thing where you get to that place where you find the magic in the mundane, where you're not seeking the high stimulus and all of that ravaging, craving- it's just really simple and really easy, you know," he said. "It's certainly not what I pictured in my mind...what it's supposed to be. It's like, unconditional love is a whole lot harder and different than it looks in the movies."